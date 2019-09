Cash 4 Leaves is collecting for ShipFoliage, which is using the raw materials to create holiday gifts. Due to a drought in Massachusetts, the company is low on maple leaves, so it's outsourcing the collection process. Anyone that wants to get serious about earning cash from fall's bounty needs to send photos of five leaves to Cash 4 Leaves . If those five specimens meet the company's requirements, a representative will get in touch and arrange for larger shipments.