Back in May, Sophia Bush and Chicago P.D. parted ways after four seasons. After the fact, neither Bush nor executive producer Dick Wolf offered any more details on the situation, but the actor did elaborate on Instagram. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bush addressed a fan in the comments of a recent post announcing her new development deal with 21st Century Fox TV.
"Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show," Bush said to a commenter. "I left because I wanted to. End of story."
That brief statement was all that Bush had to offer on the situation, but it's clear that she will have more to say with her new position. Bush directed her comment at a troll that suggested that Bush's departure from the Dick Wolf procedural wasn't exactly a mutual agreement.
"Please don't demean my capabilities by degrading my position," her comment continued.
Chicago P.D. addressed the hole left by Bush's character, Detective Erin Lindsay, early on. Her ex-boyfriend and ex-partner Detective Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) sat alone in their shared apartment and there was even a montage of past Bush clips. While there isn't a direct replacement for Lindsay, the show did bring bak Jon Seda, formerly of the now-canceled Chicago Justice.
Back in September, Wolf Films president Peter Jankowski told The Hollywood Reporter that the show wasn't looking to just swap in a new actor for the part.
"She was a big part of our show," he said. "It also gives us something to play and reflect upon and have our characters react to, so it does help creatively on a certain level."
Bush's new gig at Fox will put her in the executive producer's chair as well as in a new show. Variety notes that as part of the agreement, Bush will star in an upcoming drama or comedy and work with the network to create new material.
