This Ikea Dictionary Explains What Every Product Name Actually Means

Some of the outliers include the store's wicker Majby chair, which borrows its name from a Swedish last name that only nine people have; the Torsby table, which borrows its name from a village and translates to "Thor's Village;" and Zita, an oven mitt, the oldest movie theater in Stockholm and the patron saint of maids. The geographical names come from places in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Petrus is even working on a map of all the places for anyone inclined to see exactly where rugs and pillows get their names.