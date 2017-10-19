Taylor Swift Is Dropping A New Song At Midnight

Taylor Swift is at it again. Like the last two times she dropped major news, she's using Instagram to tease another song that's apparently dropping at midnight eastern time tonight. From the two images and video the singer posted to the social media, it looks like the single might be called "Gorgeous," the third to drop after "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Ready For It" ahead of her November 10 album, Reputation.
She posted the images without captions or fanfare, and has disabled comments, so we can't even speculate with fellow fans about what exactly to expect.
However, we do have some clues. A source told Us Weekly that the forthcoming album is a chronicle of Swift's feuds, ranging from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Calvin Harris.
"It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically," the source said. "But also obvious."
This new single is a very different vibe from the last two songs, whose tone and branding were super dark or bold. This pink background could possibly indicate a shift in subject matter for the singer, although the font matches that used on the ads for Reputation and "Look What You Made Me Do" further down on her feed.
Swift hasn't been doing much press for this album, preferring to drop her new singles as a surprise, but that doesn't mean she's been silent. Her last tweet addressed the Vegas shooting ("There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.") and earlier this month she spoke to Rolling Stone about Tom Petty's death, saying the singer "represented a kind of songwriting I idolized."
In fact, the only updates we've had about her music is the fact that she was spotted on set in London. Does that have anything to do with the music dropping tonight? Can we expect boyfriend Joe Alwyn to make an appearance? Hopefully, all will be revealed at midnight.
