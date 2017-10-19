Scarlett Johansson Almost Starred In This Cult Classic Film As A Kid

Of course, Campbell went on to play the role of Bonnie in The Craft, but imagine how different the film would have been if one of those other stars had been cast. It would have been especially strange if the role had gone to ScarJo because, although she was already acting at the time, she was only 11 or 12-years-old when The Craft was being filmed. While it's not unusual to see actors in the 20s playing high schoolers on screen, it hardly ever happens the other way around. When The Craft came out in 1996, Neve Campbell was 23, and her co-stars were also all in their early 20s, with the exception of Rachel True who was 30.