After Big Little Lies' Emmys sweep last month, it's safe to say HBO is pretty happy with its decision to develop the show. But Showtime, Netflix, and Amazon Studios were also offered the chance to create the show for their platforms. And the reason Amazon's Roy Price passed on Big Little Lies is so disheartening.
Price, Amazon's entertainment chief, was suspended last week after a sexual harassment allegation was brought forward. Price also had a "close business relationship" with Harvey Weinstein, The Wall Street Journal noted. Amid the sexual harassment conversation has come other details about Price's decisions on which Amazon Studios programs to pass on and to renew.
A new feature on Price in The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Price only wanted Big Little Lies for Amazon if its two lead actresses, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, would "show their tits." Price allegedly asked Amazon staffers at a holiday party if the two actresses would show their breasts on screen — and he reportedly "mused aloud why he would greenlight the show if they didn't," according to THR.
The magazine notes that while Amazon's competitors offered straight-to-series deals for the show, Price only wanted Amazon to give the program a development deal. After the show won eight Emmy Awards, it's impossible to argue Price made the right choice.
After the WSJ report first came out, it was also revealed that Price was responsible for Amazon's cancellation of Good Girls Revolt. Anna Camp, who starred in the short-lived Amazon series, tweeted, "He cancelled #goodgirlsrevolt a show about sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace," along with the WSJ article.
He cancelled #goodgirlsrevolt a show about sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace. https://t.co/uFb23li0wy— Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) October 13, 2017
The THR report also features an anecdote from TriStar TV executive Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, who told the magazine that Price once asked female Amazon staffers about their sexual history while a group of staff members was getting drinks after a Good Girls Revolt table read.
