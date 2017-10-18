The series, which snarks on red carpet fashion as well as the street style of any celebrity who dares to wear clothes in public, launched in 1995 thanks to comedian Joan Rivers' red carpet coverage. It became an official panel show on E! in 2010, and continued on after Rivers' death in 2014.
Current panelists include Rivers' daughter Melissa, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho. They will all be on hand for the show's final send-off, which Variety reports will be titled Fashion Police: The Farewell and air on E! November 27.
While Fashion Police has never been able to avoid controversy — Rancic came under fire for stating that Zendaya's dreadlocks probably smelled of "patchouli oil" and "weed," which she later apologized for — many appreciated the series for its brand of unapologetic snark.
In addition to celebrating the legacy of the series, Fashion Police will celebrate the late Rivers — the woman who basically invented unapologetic snark.
"We’re going to take a look back and celebrate some of the show’s most memorable moments and hosts and gags," said E! president Adam Stotsky in a statement to Variety. "It’s an opportunity to celebrate the franchise, celebrate Joan and how much we miss her, and pull back the curtain and show fans some things that they haven’t seen."
Some of these "never before seen moments" include clips from an '80s-themed episode (yes, Rancic went full-on Madonna) which was filmed before Rivers passed away but was never aired.
"I am so proud to have been a part of this show," Melissa Rivers said to Variety. "And I am so proud that it’s part of my mother’s legacy."
