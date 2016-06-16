Melissa Rivers On Getting Closure After Joan’s Death

Nearly two years after Joan Rivers' death, Melissa Rivers says she's still trying to get closure. The television personality spoke with Today about what she did with her famous mom's ashes, and her own plans to memorialize her mother in the future.
"Closure is an overused word," Rivers said. Joan died in September 2014 after going into cardiac arrest during a routine outpatient procedure. In May, a medical malpractice suit over the iconic comedian's death was settled out of court, according to the Associated Press.
Now, Melissa says she wants to preserve her mother's legacy through legislative action advocating for patient care.
"It was time to put it behind us and move forward, and one of the ways we're moving forward is I'm going to push for some sort of legislature," Melissa, 48, said on the show. "I'm going to start in Albany, and hopefully it'll be something that becomes a federal mandate of much closer regulations, tighter regulations on these outpatient ambulatory clinics."
Melissa also shared what she chose to do with her mother's ashes: She mailed them to friends all over the world.
"She's in England and Scotland and Mexico and Wyoming and California — and stores and restaurants and studios!" Melissa said. "She is places nobody would expect her to be."
