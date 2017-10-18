Project Runway Contestant Mychael Knight Has Died

"My heart hurts so much today bc I lost my friend, my little brother @mychaelknight . I was a fan of Mychael's since I first saw him on #ProjecctRunway & when @jawnmurray finally put us together, it was a match made in #heaven," she captioned the photos. "We clicked immediately & Mychael said he was going to be my stylist for the long haul. He had a wicked sense of humour and was the most creative man I knew."