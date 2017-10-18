Lego is releasing a set celebrating the women of NASA, featuring Nancy Grace Roman, Margaret Hamilton, Sally Ride, and Mae Jemison. Today, the company is revealing what the set will look like — and it's so rad.
The set, which will cost $24.99 once it's in stores and includes 231 pieces, is based on a submission to the Lego Ideas site by Maia Weinstock, a science writer and the deputy editor of MIT News.
It's divided into three miniature dioramas; one of Nancy Grace Roman, who played a big part in developing the Hubble Space Telescope and developed NASA's astronomy-research program; one of Margaret Hamilton, who developed the flight software for the Apollo 11 moon landing; and one of astronauts Sally Ride and Dr. Mae Jemison. Ride became the first American woman to go to space in 1983, and Dr. Jemison was the world's first African-American woman in space in 1992.
The set will be in stores on November 1. If you're in the New York City area, you can catch a special preview event on October 28 at the Lego store in the Flatiron District, where Weinstock will meet with fans and sign sets.
"I thought people might like to build their own display featuring mini figures of accomplished women in the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] professions," Weinstock said in a statement. "For the vignettes, I wanted to contextualize each person in terms of her contribution to NASA history."
If you're looking for a holiday gift for a little girl — or anyone, really — these figures are sure to educate and inspire.
