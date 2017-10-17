My mother never took me back to those acting classes. But neither of us came right out and said why. It took me a long time to say it myself, because he was a creep. But it took me even longer to know that I didn’t need someone else to tell me that I was special. I didn’t need someone else to say it for it to be true, the same way that someone saying I wasn’t, didn’t make it real either. The truth is, no one could give me that. And no one could take it away. What makes anyone feel special, is deeply personal, and I believe everyone has something that is unique to them, that gives them happiness, purpose, or joy. And we get to decide what that is.