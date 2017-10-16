Katy Perry isn't focusing on a work-life balance at the moment. Entertainment Tonight reports that she's focusing on balancing work, instead.
With a gig as a judge on American Idol and a world tour in support of her latest album, Witness, the singer could be drowning under all the pressure. But the secret? According to Perry, it's staying single. The heart may want what it wants, but Perry said that pushing her heart aside (for the moment, at least) is how she's staying on track.
"You know, when you're single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy," Perry explained to ET. "And I'm just finding a delicate balance."
Perry also added that her fellow judges are taking some of the workload off of her shoulders — though they have their own reasons to be on the show. She explained that country singer Luke Bryan, who is married, cites a friendly rivalry with Blake Shelton as one reason he signed on to Idol. He's not just set on finding the next country star, he's hoping to find the next great American performer.
"Blake, I bet you four horses, seven cows, 15 deer stands, and 45 acres!" Bryan said. "Not the country idol, just the American Idol, 'cause see, I can spot all forms of talent."
Witness: The Tour has Perry booked through 2017 and most of 2018, too. The new season of American Idol is set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2018, though the network hasn't set a clear date yet. Perry does have a break from Witness in April, though. Here's hoping that the stars align and she can get a break from what looks to be a grueling schedule. But if she follows her own advice and manages to stay uncoupled, it should be no sweat at all.
