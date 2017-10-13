Since 2012, Georgina Chapman has held a position on the judging panel of Project Runway All Stars. According to People, nothing will change when the show's upcoming season hits Lifetime. The network confirmed the news today, saying that season 6 has already been filmed and Chapman's current situation with her husband, Harvey Weinstein, won't affect the show.
"Production is already completed on the next season of Project Runway All Stars with Georgina," a rep for the show told People. "We have yet to determine an airdate."
Project Runway All Stars is co-produced by the Weinstein Company. Weinstein has since been removed from his position at the production company, but it'll be tough for anyone to disassociate his sexual harassment allegations from the studio that bears his name. After eight women exposed his inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment in the New York Times, Chapman said that she was leaving her husband to focus on their two children.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
Although season 6 of All Stars is ready to go, there is the question of Chapman's involvement in future seasons. The designer hasn't yet commented on her plans to continue with the Lifetime competition series, which is hosted by Alyssa Milano. Although Chapman has made her intentions clear regarding her husband, Milano was not so candid. In a blog post, Milano wrote that she is respecting her friend's situation even though she didn't call out Weinstein directly.
