One of the most heartbreaking TV moments in recent history was watching Paul Wesley's Stefan Salvatore sacrifice himself to save his friends on The Vampire Diaries' series finale. While it's unlikely that we'll see Stefan back on television now that he's crossed over to the other side (seriously, I'm still sobbing), Wesley is making his TV return. However, it's not in the way you think.
As reported by Deadline, the Vampire Diaries' alum has teamed up with Pretty Little Liars' showrunner I. Marlene King to develop a new series, Tapped. The show, which is set up at PLL's former network Freeform, is already giving off major Social Network vibes.
Unlike Wesley's CW series, Tapped, which is based on the unpublished memoir by How To Survive A Sharknado author Andrew Shaffer, will be a little more grounded in reality. The show will focus on three grad students who create the titular Tinder-like app. (Guess you're not swiping in this universe, but tapping?) However, the trio quickly loses control over their technology, which leads to dangerous consequences.
Something tells me the consequences aren't limited to late-night "U up?" messages...though I have a feeling that even a fictional dating app won't be able to keep creeps at bay.
Wesley may be best known for his long-running acting job on TVD, but Tapped won't be the first project where he's working behind-the-scenes. In addition to directing five episodes of The Vampire Diaries and producing each episode of season 8, the former 24 actor recently helmed an episode of Freeform series Shadowhunters. He also wrote, directed, and produced the short film Isabel.
We may miss Stefan, but perhaps Wesley's new role in the development of Tapped will help create the next hero we'd swipe right on.
