It was time to dig in, so I scooped a cheesy heap of each into separate bowls and grabbed a spoon. The first major difference I noticed was in texture: Ramsay's recipe had a thicker cheese consistency that clumped together with the crusty topping when served, while Garten's was looser and on the saucy side. I ate a spoonful of Ramsay's first, and the visual texture matched the mouthfeel: it was ideally cheesy, clumpy, and crusty without being too dry. I'd liken it to a homestyle mac and cheese consistency that you might get as a BBQ side. Although the additional British cheeses were stinky pre-bake, their flavor within the finished dish was subtle and smooth. Plus, the thyme addition was an easy way to elevate the overall flavor. Ina's on the other hand, while it tasted equally cheesy and delicious, was lacking in the texture department. The entire mixture felt less like a baked pasta dish and more like a tomato and cream-sauce situation that you might make on a stovetop.