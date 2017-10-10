Southwest Flights Start At $42 Right Now — But The Sale Ends Thursday

Southwest flights start at just $42 one-way right now, but hurry — you have to book by Thursday, October 12, to take advantage of the sale.
Here are just a few of the awesomely cheap one-way flights you could get: $42 from Houston to New Orleans; $49 from Oakland to L.A.; $49 from Oklahoma City, OK, to St. Louis; $49 from Atlanta to Cleveland; $49 from Baltimore to Detroit; $49 from Baltimore to Charlotte, NC; $59 from Boston to Nashville; $69 from Columbus, OH, to Boston; and $79 from Denver to Atlanta. There are plenty more routes available, so just hop over to Southwest's website to see if your preferred travel destination is listed.
A few restrictions apply. (Check out more details on Southwest's website.) The tickets are nonrefundable and there are a few blackout dates. The domestic fares are valid for travel between October 31 and December 19; and between January 3 and February 14, 2018. The international fares are valid for travel between October 31 and December 13; and January 10 and March 2, 2018.
