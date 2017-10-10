Cole Sprouse Just Revealed A Potentially Huge Jughead Spoiler On Twitter

The photo isn't just prime content to add to my "I Heart Jughead Jones" Tumblr page, it also provides some hints about what Jughead might get involved with in season 2 of Riverdale. Season 1 left off with Jughead being presented with a Southside Serpents jacket by the biker gang after his dad refused to give any of their names to the cops in connection with the Blossom's drug business. The last shot we see of Jughead is him trying on the jacket proudly, as Betty stares on with fear and disgust. Does the fact that Cole Sprouse is posing on a motorcycle mean that he has officially become part of the gang? As much as I love Bughead and don't want to see anything drive a wedge between them, I'm finding it a bit difficult to care because he looks so good on that bike.