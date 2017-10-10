Fall is the prime season for time in the kitchen with family and friends: the outside air is crisp, apples are ripe for picking, and root veggies are ready to be roasted. After spending the summer months dining out, we're finally ready to settle down with cozy company and kick things off with a good home-cooked meal. But not just any meal — instead, we're in the mood to make a full-on autumn feast. How about a menu that's equal parts easy, tasty, beautiful, AND comes complete with an on-point seasonal playlist? Sound impossible? Think again!
With the lovely Athena Calderone's (founder of chic lifestyle site, EyeSwoon) debut recipe book and entertaining manual, Cook Beautiful, the steps to such a seemingly impressive affair are attainable and within reach. Calderone's food-meets-design guide covers everything from the prep to presentation of seasonal recipes paired with creative tablescapes tips and specially curated playlists (from friends and DJ-extraordinaires, Hannah Bronfman, Harley Viera-Newton, Mia Moretti, and Chelsea Leyland) — proving that you don't have to sacrifice quality and a cool aesthetic for quick and easy.
So kick off your shoes, switch on the tunes, and scroll ahead for the three beautiful dishes that will get your celebratory fall feast started in a stylish cinch.