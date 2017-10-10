Rapper Loyle Carner Stopped A Show To Kick Out A Sexist Fan

I respect @LoyleCarner tonight for his support for women ???? pic.twitter.com/zTWSthYUsP— Y. (@YasminVal_) October 8, 2017
My guy @LoyleCarner getting sexist dickheads removed from the gig! Best start to a show I've ever seen hands down, see you later bro ?????? pic.twitter.com/yD9QEdrAyR— nelson (@_samuelnelson) October 8, 2017
That shit will not be tolerated at any show. He's been banned from that venue, for life. https://t.co/TK4ouHQgv0— Loyle (@LoyleCarner) October 8, 2017
The burden to call out and challenge discriminatory behaviour is nearly always placed on the person facing it and it's completely unrealistic that they will always be in a position to. As support act I decided to not let it effect our performance or takeaway from the amazing opportunity by ignoring the comment. That's why what @loylecarner did last night was so important. It sends a strong message that not only is sexist behaviour totally unacceptable but that all of us, including men and particularly those in a position of influence, have an important role to play in challenging and addressing sexism, prejudice and discrimination wherever we see it. The audience came together and collectively condemned the behaviour by identifying the man and I was very impressed with UEAs rigorous zero tolerance sexual harassment policy. It just goes to show how effective it can be when we all work together to challenge misogyny and discrimination in all it's forms. ???