Update: Anyone looking to revisit Saturday Night Live's infamous Safelite sketch is out of luck. The AV Club reports that NBC removed the clip entirely from online sources like Hulu and NBC.com. The site notes that the decision could have been a response to the current state of affairs and near-constant reminders that sexual harassment is happening just about everywhere. While it's no stranger to controversy, SNL's decision to take down the Safelite sketch does show that it's also sensitive to current events.
The AV Club adds that NBC hasn't officially addressed the clip's removal, though the auto glass company is probably breathing a sigh of relief. After the clip initially aired, the company tweeted that it didn't appreciate Beck Bennett's depiction of a company employee. Regarding the clip's fate, Safelite did tell Decider that, "When the SNL sketch featuring Safelite first aired, we expressed our disappointment with how it negatively portrayed our people. It was SNL's decision to remove the content, and they have not shared their reasons behind that decision."
NBC is also working hard to remove the clip from the entire internet, scrubbing unofficial postings of it as well as ones on its own official YouTube channel. Redditors are discovering that the clip is also being scrubbed from hosts such as Vimeo. Safelite's own YouTube page will have to do for anyone looking to catch a glimpse of Micah.
This story was originally published on October 10, 2017.
Safelite's position as one of the most well-known windshield repair companies — try and name another one — has earned it some attention from Saturday Night Live. However, after the legendary comedy show spoofed the company's ubiquitous commercials, Safelite thought that things went a little too far.
Entertainment Weekly reports that after the parody commercial aired on Saturday night, the company tweeted at the show, saying that while it appreciated the shoutout, SNL's depiction of its technicians was less welcome.
"@ncbsnl thanks for the skit. Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool," the tweet reads.
We weren't involved in creating it and we're really disappointed in @NBCSNL for airing it.— Safelite AutoGlass® (@safelite) October 8, 2017
SNL's riff on Safelite's commercials included Beck Bennett, who was made to look like Micah, a tech featured in many, many ads, complete with a bald head and goatee. Instead of being friendly, warm, and super-helpful, Bennett's tech not only fixed a customer's windshield, he repeatedly broke it so that he could fix it again and spend more time with her. The whole time, the ad mimicked real Safelite commercials, down to the slogans and services on offer. SNL's always at its best when it hits close to home, but this time, it seemed a little too close to reality for Safelite.
Windshield crack repairs are about more than just aesthetics: https://t.co/uffyZD2W03 pic.twitter.com/F0n1czTudV— Safelite AutoGlass® (@safelite) September 19, 2017
Saturday Night Live hasn't responded to Safelite's tweets, but it has removed the digital short from its YouTube channel, which features the other clips from last week's Gal Gadot-hosted episode.
Fans have rallied behind the brand in the wake of the skit. Twitter users have voiced their support of Safelite, vowing to call the company for any future windshield-related repairs. One hashtag said it all: #nosuchthingasbadadvertising.
The skit was a bit rough on you guys, but I will call Safelite the next time my glass is smashed. #nosuchthingasbadadvertising #snl— Tom O'Hair (@teeohair) October 9, 2017
Not familiar with SNL's skit but I can definitely say that your techs are rockstars. The whole team is.. social media, customer service, etc— Eric Wilborn (@ericwilborn) October 9, 2017
It was a lil funny & not cool, but everyone knows who to call when their windshield cracks, we know you dont make the cracks, but fix em! :)— Mass Imo (@mee081224) October 9, 2017
