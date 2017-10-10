Aldi Dropped A Brand New Pumpkin Booze — & It's Only $9

Update: Don't book your one-way ticket to the U.K. just yet! On October 4, Aldi U.S. debuted its very own bottle of $9, fall-flavored booze: O'Donnells Pumpkin Spice. The product is available for a limited time and is described as, "Fresh Irish Cream blended with flavors of pumpkin pie and spices." The serving recommendation, although similar to its British cousin, takes things a step further past simple sipping, "Enjoy straight, over ice, over ice cream, or with your favorite dessert." We can't wait to whip up a boozy pumpkin spice ice cream float. Sounds like the perfect way to unwind after a long weekday.
This story was originally published on October 10, 2017.
While we usually rely on Kardashian news to break the internet, a cheap booze revelation (or a new take on a drinking game) can, somewhat surprisingly, hold its own against reality star drama. Back in March, Aldi nearly broke the internet with the debut of its $8 award-winning rosé — and it hasn't skipped a seasonal beat since. The cheap, global grocery chain is at it yet again with a brand new trendy beverage steal: $9 pumpkin spice booze. Just when we thought we were so over pumpkin spice, Aldi pulls us back in again with this on-point, affordable autumn bottle of "Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur."
The new booze debuted on October 5 and is manufactured by Aldi store-brand Specialty Selected. The bottle's description notes the festive beverage as tasting, "Indulgent & Smooth" with "Notes of Irish whiskey with rich indulgent fresh dairy cream and pumpkin spice flavour" that's been "Selected by our experts" reads the label. Honestly, the cozy-looking label alone is enough to win our autumn affections. According to a recent post by Delish, the bottle boasts a classic PS flavor profile of cinnamon and nutmeg — that's best served, "on its own over ice or added to coffee for a warming kick." As colder weather creeps in, we're definitely ready to retire our iced drinks and curl up on the couch with a warm beverage in hand. But this season, we're going to forget about hot toddy's and instead take a page from Aldi by enjoying a boozy PSL (or two). Maybe even a boozy iced PSL, if the temperatures don't drop.
But don't jet off to your nearest Aldi location just yet. This spiked fall elixir is currently still only available in Aldi locations throughout the United Kingdom. Here's hoping that we won't have to wait until the end of the season to enjoy it stateside, like we did with the Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé. And in the meantime, we'll just have to settle for the next best available PS offerings out there.
