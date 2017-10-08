New York Comic Con (NYCC) is nearing its end, but there is still a lot to get excited about. Trailers of upcoming releases and spoilers about what is to come in some of our favorite shows continue to drop throughout the weekend. Today, audiences have tuned into the latest trailer for the upcoming Justice League film.
The newest film from Warner Bros. hasn't featured any new footage; much of the scenes we see in the new trailer have been shown before. But what's interesting about the latest trailer is the focus on an unexpected element: hope.
The optimistic focus of the new trailer brings Justice League back to its roots. Superhero films of late have been focused on heavy, gritty realism of the world, as seen with Netflix's The Defenders or The Flash. But fans are ready for superheroes to have fun again, to inspire and remind us that anything is possible.
The push for superheroes to be fun again is an effect of the current political climate. Many people are still dealing with the effects of surviving a Trump presidency, and want to watch films that take them away. Even with the popularity of shows like The Handmaid's Tale and American Horror Story: Cult, many people are still craving shows that move away from reflecting the reality of America right now. Fans want lighthearted fun, to cheer for the hero as they win the day and triumph over evil. Much like the "hope" rhetoric used during the Obama presidential campaign and years in office, the idea of unity and good winning over evil makes this trailer so refreshing.
The Justice League trailer begins reminding us of what we have lost: in this film, the world is still healing from the events of Batman V. Superman. But when a new threat looms on the horizon, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) begin to gather a new team to defend the world
Justice League will be in theatres on November 11.
