But the ultimate deal breaker for me is that they had already been stuck in the wilderness for several weeks when they found an abandoned cabin and finally warmed up enough to get busy. Neither of them had showered or even brushed their teeth during that time. The sex scene was steamy and intense on screen, but in the real world there are some unavoidable variables to consider — primarily bodily functions. For example, Winslet had to film the scene with her socks on because Elba has a foot fetish. He didn't want his bodily functions to stop him from being professional. And even human beings with the bone structures of these two actors smell “differently” if they forgo soap and water for extended periods of time. Alex and Ben had been pushing their bodies to the limit trying to get down the mountain and find shelter. I have no clue how Alex dealt with her period when or if it came. Sex under those circumstances would have been absolutely putrid. Not to be gross but… gross.