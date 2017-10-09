If you're feeling stressed, that makes sense. But even under these conditions — which they endure for over a month! — Alex and Ben manage to find solace in each other as they brave the freezing cold in the middle of nowhere. They even fall in love. I get it. You can’t help who you love. But for me at least, there are some things that will stop me from having sex with that person, regardless of how I feel. And when Alex and Ben decide to hook up after weeks of build-up, I couldn’t shake the thought that if this were the real world, it would be a pretty icky encounter, even if one of the participants is technically Idris Elba.