Here’s How To Stand Up, Stare Down Tech’s Anti-Woman Backlash

Finally, give women on your team the chance to prove themselves on the most complex deals, cases, transactions and projects. I have seen it everywhere in my career as a lawyer, as a policy maker, and on Wall Street. The same guys get handed the best deals over and over. It’s no wonder they are the ones getting the bonuses and fast-tracks to promotion. When a big project comes across your plate, find a promising woman on your team to take it, so she gets a shot to prove herself.