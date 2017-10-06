Tattoo artists are just that — artists. But with the all the trendy tiny tattoos (think: barely noticeable dots of white ink on Kendall Jenner's inner finger), it's easy to forget about the intricate details that go into crafting bigger designs. However, the recent tattoo trend that's been popping up all over Instagram is one that art history buffs and those partial to spray paint graffiti can both get behind.
Because who's to say that Pablo Picasso-worthy artwork is restricted solely to the MoMA? Certainly not us. We can appreciate the aesthetic appeal of the color-blocked dresses the Olsen twins wore in Our Lips Our Sealed and graphic nail art. And now, abstract designs are being cemented into our day-to-day lives, outside of a museum — in the form of badass tattoos.
Ahead, the coolest, most picturesque pieces of ink that we've seen on Instagram as of late. Think of 'em as your free, all-access ticket to an art show.