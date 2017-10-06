Disneyland's Latest Viral Food Is A Sweet, Spooky Treat

Headless Horseman lost his mind and his head when he came across this ? • ??Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream: {Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich – A black macaron with charcoal-tart cherry spun ice cream topped with popping candy and raspberry sauce} ?? • This tasted pretty incredible! I try a lot of things at the DLR and this one blew me out of the water! • #icecream #sandwich #macaron #charcoalicecream #cherry #raspberry #candy #spider #sleepyhallow #headlesshorseman #food #foodie #forkyeah #eeeeeats #foodsofdisneyland #disney #californiaadventure #disneyland #disneyworld #disneygram #Halloweentime #happiestplaceonearth #mickeymouse #blackandwhite #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #oc #anaheim ? @disneyland @disneyfood @disneyfoodblog @foodsofdisneyland @icecream

A post shared by Jennifer (@thejentravels) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT