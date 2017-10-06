Story from Food News

Disneyland's Latest Viral Food Is A Sweet, Spooky Treat

Christopher Luu
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images.
Spooky decorations and a new experience on Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout are the main draws at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure right now, but the parks' Halloween-themed eats may be the biggest reason to snag a ticket.
According to PopSugar, in addition to pumpkin spice churros, candy corn cotton candy, and a limited-edition popcorn bucket in the shape of Oogie Boogie, there's a picture-perfect dessert that's stealing the show.
Gird your feeds, because California Adventure's Spider Silk macaron ice cream sandwich will be popping up nonstop. Available at Clarabelle's Hand Scooped Ice Cream, the ice cream sandwich combines a slew of food trends and puts them all in an Instagram-ready package.
Advertisement
Black food has been trending for a few months now, but Disney's take on the gothic grub infuses a major dose of magic. Charcoal-cherry ice cream gets sandwiched between two black macarons iced with a spiderweb design, but the unique flavor isn't the only reason to drop $7 at DCA. The sandwich gets finished off with raspberry sauce and popping candy, so after diners have snapped the requisite photo, they're getting a multi-sensory experience.

Headless Horseman lost his mind and his head when he came across this ? • ??Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream: {Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich – A black macaron with charcoal-tart cherry spun ice cream topped with popping candy and raspberry sauce} ?? • This tasted pretty incredible! I try a lot of things at the DLR and this one blew me out of the water! • #icecream #sandwich #macaron #charcoalicecream #cherry #raspberry #candy #spider #sleepyhallow #headlesshorseman #food #foodie #forkyeah #eeeeeats #foodsofdisneyland #disney #californiaadventure #disneyland #disneyworld #disneygram #Halloweentime #happiestplaceonearth #mickeymouse #blackandwhite #picoftheday #photooftheday #photography #oc #anaheim ? @disneyland @disneyfood @disneyfoodblog @foodsofdisneyland @icecream

A post shared by Jennifer (@thejentravels) on

If past Disney frozen confections are any indication, the Spider Silk macaron ice cream sandwich may be ready for numerous close-ups, however, eating it is anything but easy. Between melting ice cream, crunchy-soft macarons, and the fact that it looks too good to even eat, the dessert will be messy in the most delicious way. Difficulties aside, fans are literally eating the sandwich up.
"I try a lot of things at the DLR [Disneyland Resort] and this one blew me out of the water!" one Instagram user wrote. Get it while the getting's good, because as soon as Halloween's over, Disney Parks are sure to unveil a slew of holiday items that'll steal the spotlight.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Fast Food Employees Divulge What You Should Never, Ever Eat
Happy Birthday To You, Here's How To Eat For Free All Day
5 Straightforward Ways To Stop Wasting Money
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series