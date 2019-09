"It almost felt like a dirty secret of mine was finally out. These photos will be a reminder: I get to choose how I feel about my body, not a person or a magazine or a fashion brand, me," wrote Torres . "To anyone out there who's avoiding the mirror or living in hiding: Loving your biggest insecurities is possible. It may not happen overnight, but it can happen for each and every one of us without exception. Your body and mine deserve to be seen and loved, with or without glitter."