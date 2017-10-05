This Halloween-Themed D.C. Bar Is Part Haunted House

Pub Dread, a bar in Washington, D.C. that's taken on Game of Thrones and Super Mario themes, decided to go all out for October and become a haunted house, Delish reports. And in the process, some employees think it actually became haunted.
To make the establishment as creepy as possible, the bar searched Craigslist and shopped at thrift stores for old dolls, which now fill the shelves of a whole room. When they got one named Cordelia, partner Angie Fetherston's phone appeared to become haunted.
"We would get random texts and emails from her phone that were just gibberish," Matt Fox, one of the bar's designers, told The Washingtonian. "She would even open up your phone and pull up a text message, and it would just start typing without her touching the phone. We’re pretty sure Cordelia possessed her phone."
Apparently, the doll room isn't the only part of the bar that's haunted. A sign on the wall reads "Beware: All bar glasses are possessed. Taking them out of the bar will result in a curse on your house."
Another scary room contains coffins for guests to pose in. The tombstones have the names of people who work at the bar.
There's also a haunted forest full of yellow, green, and orange glowing trees, a wall with a giant spider, and webs hung throughout the building. The staff even dress in character as they serve drinks.
Of course, the menu is Halloween-themed as well, with cocktails including David S. Pumpkins, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! (complete with a Twizzler straw), Wanna Play a Game, We All Float Down Here, I See Dead People, and Brains! (which has candy brains on top).
The Halloween decorations will be up until October 31, but we have a feeling Cordelia's spirit will linger there much longer.
