If you're planning a vacation any time between October 17 and December 14, today is definitely the day to buy your tickets. JetBlue's fall sale is letting people buy flights through 11:59 p.m. on October 5 that sell for as cheap as $44, Conde Nast Traveler reports.
The most affordable flights — Fort Lauderdale to Chicago and Long Beach to San Francisco — are $44. The next cheapest, priced at $49, are from Boston to New York (even cheaper than an Amtrak), Boston to Newark, NJ (just a short train ride from New York), Oakland to Long Beach, Reno/Tahoe to Long Beach, and San Francisco to Long Beach.
Most of the flights are within the U.S., but you can also get some amazingly affordable trips to the Caribbean. From Fort Lauderdale, you can travel to Barbados or the Bahamas for just $74. You can also go to Barbados or the Bahamas from New York City for $164. Or if you'd rather go to Turks and Caicos, flights are $99 from New York and $69 from Fort Lauderdale.
But you don't have to live in one of those two places to enjoy the Caribbean: You can go to Bermuda for $94 from New York or Boston, and flights from Orlando to the Bahamas go for $74.
Along with the flights, you can also buy packages that include discounted airfare and hotel stays. For just $275, for example, you can fly from Baltimore to Orlando, stay there for four days and three nights, and fly back. And for just $259, you can do the same thing from Boston to Atlanta.
You can travel on any day between October 17 and December 14 with the exception of November 16-28 everywhere and November 7-13 at JFK, Laguardia, Newark, and Westchester County Airport. Here's where to get your tickets.
