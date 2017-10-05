So begins the he said/she said that makes up a good portion of this six-episode thriller. Andrew repeatedly denies that he forced Laura to do anything against her will, while she reiterates that the sex was not consensual. The problem is that we, like Laura, don't exactly know what happened that night, and Andrew's version of the truth can't exactly be trusted. Did she say no? Did she mean to? Was she unable to? None of these questions have answers.