Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 9 Recap: Bet On Yourself

Micah is over at his father's house doing homework when Davis brings up what happened to Micah that night he was arrested. He tells Micah they need to tell her mother. Micah is hesitant, saying his mother clearly doesn't want to deal with bad things — that's why she left Davis. I hate to say it, but I wanted to slap Micah in this moment! How dare he talk about his mother like that? I know he's a sullen teenager, but has he not seen everything his mother has dealt with? Davis, thankfully, sticks up for Charley, admitting that she stood by his side through a lot and is a good woman and reminds Micah he needs to have some sympathy for her, too. So Charley comes over and hears the story from her son, and she's (understandably) outraged and immediately starts talking lawyers and action. But then she comes to her senses and goes into Mom mode, telling Micah how sorry she is that this happened to him.