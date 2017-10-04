Fall has officially come to Trader Joe’s, and that’s evident in more than just the shelves and shelves of pumpkin products. Yesterday, the grocery chain announced that it is now offering what are basically miniature apple pies with its new Apple Cranberry Tarts.
According to the announcement on the Trader Joe’s website, the Apple Cranberry Tarts are made with Northern Spy apples and cranberries. Right away, when we read that these tarts feature both apples and cranberries, we knew they were sure to become a fall favorite. The mere mention of apples conjures up images of sipping a mug of warm apple cider by the fireplace, apple picking in our coziest sweaters, and of course, cranberries are one of the key features of an expertly laid out Thanksgiving dinner plate.
In addition to the festive fruits, which together offer a balance of both sweet and tart flavors, the pastries are also made with quintessential fall spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. All the ingredients are wrapped up in pastry dough, making small, yet satisfying dessert pockets. Each box costs $3.99 and comes with two tarts inside.
In its description of the new Apple Cranberry Tarts, Trader Joe's notes that they can be enjoyed right out of the box. However, to make it extra tasty, TJ's recommends popping them in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, then topping the treats with a scoop of ice cream or swirl of whipped cream.
Just in case you somehow get roped into taking care of Thanksgiving dessert this year, keep these Apple Cranberry Tarts in your back pockets as a delicious emergency option. When served warm, the tarts are sure to fool your friends and family into thinking you somehow transformed into a master baker when really you're just an expert TJ's shopper.
