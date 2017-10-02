How One Charity Is Helping Children With Cancer Look Like Disney Princesses

The princess who first inspired it all! Princess Lily was the first to receive a Rapunzel wig after her lymphoma had relapsed. She loved it so much and it brought such magic and fun to both her and her family's lives, that we decided to make more wigs for other cancer fighters and "The Magic Yarn Project" was born. 5 and a half months later, we have involved thousands of volunteers and have made over 350 wigs that have been sent to cancer fighters all over the world. ? #magicissomethingyoumake #themagicyarnproject #curechildhoodcancer

