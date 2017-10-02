National Taco Day is coming up, on Wednesday, October 4. Now, that date might seem a little hard to remember since it doesn’t fall on a taco Tuesday like last year, but luckily, Taco Bell is offering a delicious deal that will make it impossible to forget. On National Taco Day, Taco Bell will be selling specially packaged gift sets that come with every taco you need to celebrate right.
These National Taco Day gift sets come with four beautiful tacos, which you can share with your friends or, if you're a true taco fan, eat all on your own — seriously, no judgment. Among the four tacos inside the gift box are all three Doritos Locos Taco flavors, Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, and Fiery. Last but certainly not least, is Taco Bell's classic Crunchy Taco.
Packed up together, all four taco shells create a crunchy rainbow that's so festive. However, the celebratory look is taken even further with the custom National Taco Day wrappers each taco comes in. Would it be weird to save these wrappers and wallpaper our bedrooms with them? Yes? Okay, just had to ask.
While it's probably socially unacceptable to sew Taco Bell's super cute commemorative taco wrappers together and wear them as a dress, the Tex Mex chain does have us covered when it comes to what we should wear in honor of National Taco Bell. Just last week, TBell launched a clothing collaboration with Forever 21.
The best news about the National Taco Day gift set from Taco Bell is that even after you've spent nearly all your money ordering TBell swag from Forever 21, you'll most likely still have enough left over to pick up one a box of tacos. Each National Taco Day gift set costs just $5, which is a couple of bucks less than what it would normally cost to order these four tacos separately. Yep, with this cute way to celebrate, we're pretty sure you won't forget about National Taco Day, even if it's not on Taco Tuesday.
