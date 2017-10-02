This Under-The-Radar Eyeshadow Palette Is Flying Off The Shelves

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
When Taylor Swift sang "we never go out of style," she was referring to a James Dean look-alike; when we say it, we're referring to the smoky eye. Not only is it classically beautiful, it'll never, ever break your heart... if you do it right.
In our eyes, the perfect smoky look requires an array of killer matte shades in browns and blacks and beiges — all of which work to depth and dimension on the lid. Recently, we discovered indie brand Violet Voss' Matte About You palette, an all-matte, all-you-ever-need offering with 20 shades, ranging from cool to warm and light to deep.
At $45, each pan ends up costing a bit over $2, a bargain for the brand's pro shadow formula, which is infused with jojoba oil and blends seamlessly. Plus, it's one of the longest-lasting formulas we've tried, with virtually no kick-up.
It seems a hell of a lot of people agree on the quality, too, because the palette is currently sold out on Violet Voss' site. But you're not out of luck: Ahead, find the closest alternatives to fall in love with.