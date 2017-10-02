This Under-The-Radar Eyeshadow Palette Is Flying Off The Shelves

When Taylor Swift sang "we never go out of style," she was referring to a James Dean look-alike; when we say it, we're referring to the smoky eye. Not only is it classically beautiful, it'll never, ever break your heart... if you do it right.
In our eyes, the perfect smokey look requires an array of killer matte shades in browns and blacks and beiges — all of which work to depth and dimension on the lid. Recently, we discovered indie brand Violet Voss' Matte About You palette, an all-matte, all-you-ever-need offering with 20 shades, ranging from cool to warm and light to deep.
At £43, each pan ends up costing a bit over £2, a bargain for the brand's pro shadow formula, which is infused with jojoba oil and blends seamlessly. Plus, it's one of the longest-lasting formulas we've tried, with virtually no kick-up.
It seems a hell of a lot of people agree on the quality, too, because the palette is currently sold out on Violet Voss' site. It is still currently available at Beauty Bay, but for how much longer it's hard to tell. So if you don't manage to get your hands on the coveted palette, we've rounded up the closest alternatives to fall in love with.