Once upon a time, beauty brands would shout from their marketing rooftops about their stand against animal testing, charity affiliation and fairtrade partnerships. Nowadays these components are an integral part of their DNA. Yet this still hasn’t satisfied our appetite for ethical beauty. Prior to 2013, the ‘not tested on animals’ logo was enough to make us choose one product over the other. Now, animal testing on EU sold cosmetics is illegal, making cruelty free labels outmoded. Beauty brands are therefore igniting new and innovative campaigns to clean up their act, from the skincare brands taking on the South American drug trade to those sourcing the most eco-friendly water droplets possible. Here are the five biggest beauty trends that mean we no longer have to choose between ethics and aesthetics.

