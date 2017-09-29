Making friends can be hard enough for anyone, let alone for moms who are already incredibly busy — so it's understandable that mom Nikki Pennington is going the extra mile to track down someone who she thinks could be her mom friend soulmate.
On Tuesday, Pennington sent out a "missed connection" call to her Facebook page, in which she wrote about another mom that she encountered in a Target, with whom she shared a special mom moment.
"You were at Target last night about 7pm in the crayon aisle," she wrote. "I was wearing my mom couture complete with dry shampoo hair, no makeup, yesterday’s T-shirt and yoga pants. You were also wearing yoga pants with flip flops and a messy bun."
Advertisement
Not only that, her fellow mom also had a venti Starbucks cup in her shopping cart, which Pennington took as a sign that "even though you were wearing yoga pants you had in fact not come from the gym. I know because I was doing the exact same thing."
Pennington tried to glance at the other woman's cup to see the name of her "future BMFF (best mom friend forever)," but "let’s be honest, at my age I’m on the verge of needing readers to see that far away."
How did she know the other woman was a mom?
When their carts bumped together in the same aisle, she spotted what was in the woman's cart: diapers, soda, wine, and chocolate.
"So, to the fellow mom in Target last night at 7pm, if you see this and recognize this story and my Starbucks drink please know I’ll be back at Target again next week because lets be honest, I live there," she wrote.
She tells Refinery29 that while she has an amazing group of mom friends, "I feel like you can never have too many authentic mom friends."
She's also going back to that Target soon, so here's hoping she finds her future BMFF. So if you happen to know who this other mom is — or even were that mom — give Pennington a shout.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement