Big Little Lies is over, and the cast and crew have taken home their Emmy haul. But for so many people, domestic violence, which the show addresses head-on, is still a reality. That's why for the winter issue of Porter magazine, Nicole Kidman wrote a beautiful essay about domestic violence and how it affects women.
"My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador," Kidman wrote in the open letter. "It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever."
As the Daily Mail notes, Kidman has worked with survivors of abuse for a decade as part of her role as a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador. In the open letter, Kidman asked her "3.5 billion strong and beautiful sisters" to support each other.
"I saw firsthand how crucial the support of others was for them to be able to reclaim their lives," Kidman wrote of the abuse survivors she's met. The actress also noted their "resilience" after enduring such tragedies.
"More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other," Kidman wrote in the essay. "I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion."
"We've shone a light on domestic abuse," Kidman said at the Emmys, referring to Big Little Lies. "It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you."
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
