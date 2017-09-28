Seeing how fulfilling both breastfeeding and bottle-feeding can be for herself and her kids has taught Vorderstrasse to also support whatever decision other parents make. "I don't know about your journey, but I can tell you that whatever your choice or circumstance, don't ever feel guilty or like you are inadequate," she wrote. "Ever. Just love them and do the best you can. You're a rockstar. No. Matter. What. Whatever your feeding routine consists of, it is hard being a mother, so let's show support for each other! To me, fed is best."