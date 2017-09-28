Abbi Jacobson's shrewd observations on life as a twenty-something in NYC have been making us laugh on Broad City for four seasons. From A/C struggles to Bed Bath & Beyond love, we have been able to laugh with and at her fictional doppelganger's adventures. Being set in NYC, however, no small part of that involves food, from Whole Foods runs under the influence to curing a bad day with dollar slices.
Refinery29 caught up with Jacobson to talk food while she was promoting her latest project, #LiveFromVirgin. The mid-flight comedy festival features her and five other comedians hand-picked by Jacobson updating viewers on their Transatlantic flights to their Instagram stories to promote Virgin Atlantic's WiFi service. Jacobson talks food on the go, what her favorite travel accessory is, and how she gets restaurant recommendations when traveling (it involves a Franco brother.) Broad City airs Wednesdays at 10:30 on Comedy Central.
Advertisement
In this current season, your character gets three slices of pizza after a bad day. Do you have any similar bad day food cures?
"Ilana and I both talk about bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches way too much — which is also in the show, as is most of everything we talk about. I would say bacon, egg, and cheese might be my favorite for a 'I’m feeling kind of shitty' meal."
"Ilana and I both talk about bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches way too much — which is also in the show, as is most of everything we talk about. I would say bacon, egg, and cheese might be my favorite for a 'I’m feeling kind of shitty' meal."
When you’re in the airport, what’s do you like to eat?
"I don’t really like airport food, and I try not to eat a lot of fast food, which is mostly what is there. I bring a bunch of bars. I’m kind of like a mom for myself, so I pack snacks. I’ve recently discovered that I’m pretty habitual when it comes to food."
"I don’t really like airport food, and I try not to eat a lot of fast food, which is mostly what is there. I bring a bunch of bars. I’m kind of like a mom for myself, so I pack snacks. I’ve recently discovered that I’m pretty habitual when it comes to food."
What are your on-the-go meals like, when you’re on the run and don’t have a lot of time?
"I don’t cook a ton because I am all over the place these days — I’ve been spending my time between New York and L.A. I try to find good veggies. I eat a lot of sides. Do you know Westville, in New York? I try to mimic Westville wherever I go. I haven’t been eating much meat lately. I never did, but I have been watching way too many documentaries about meat and climate change, and I realized in my own life I don’t need that much of it. So, I’ve been moving over to mostly plant-based stuff."
"I don’t cook a ton because I am all over the place these days — I’ve been spending my time between New York and L.A. I try to find good veggies. I eat a lot of sides. Do you know Westville, in New York? I try to mimic Westville wherever I go. I haven’t been eating much meat lately. I never did, but I have been watching way too many documentaries about meat and climate change, and I realized in my own life I don’t need that much of it. So, I’ve been moving over to mostly plant-based stuff."
Advertisement
Do you have any favorite cities for food?
"The last couple projects I’ve done outside of Broad City have been with Dave Franco, and he is all about food [laughs]. He’s like, “Where are you going? Let me give you recommendations.” Even in New York, he gave me all these recommendations, and I’m the one that lives there! We just released the LEGO Ninjago Movie last week, and we spent a lot of time together doing press. I asked him where to eat in London, and right now I’m sitting in this place called Granger & Co, that is supposed to be amazing. It's packed right now for lunch! I haven’t gotten the food yet, but it looks good, and I'm excited about it."
"The last couple projects I’ve done outside of Broad City have been with Dave Franco, and he is all about food [laughs]. He’s like, “Where are you going? Let me give you recommendations.” Even in New York, he gave me all these recommendations, and I’m the one that lives there! We just released the LEGO Ninjago Movie last week, and we spent a lot of time together doing press. I asked him where to eat in London, and right now I’m sitting in this place called Granger & Co, that is supposed to be amazing. It's packed right now for lunch! I haven’t gotten the food yet, but it looks good, and I'm excited about it."
Refinery29 was mentioned in a previous episode of Broad City in regards to Drew Barrymore’s suitcase. What is your equivalent travel essential?
"Well, I literally carry that bag. Not in the bright green, but I have that bag in black. I don’t know if I stand by it as much as I do on the show, but I had it first."
"Well, I literally carry that bag. Not in the bright green, but I have that bag in black. I don’t know if I stand by it as much as I do on the show, but I had it first."
Are you preparing any material ahead of time [for #LiveFromVirgin] or see where the mood takes you?
"It's a little bit of both. If you see someone perform at a show, they’re usually a big set-up and a punchline. Mine is a little more tangential, and that is partially because there’s some stuff I’m preparing, and there’s some stuff I can’t really predict. I want to be in the plane, and seeing what happens and what it makes me think of."
"It's a little bit of both. If you see someone perform at a show, they’re usually a big set-up and a punchline. Mine is a little more tangential, and that is partially because there’s some stuff I’m preparing, and there’s some stuff I can’t really predict. I want to be in the plane, and seeing what happens and what it makes me think of."
When I watch movies on planes I cry every time. I get very weepy at altitude. Do you find that flying affects your mood at all?
"That’s so funny, I was just talking to someone else who said they get really emotional on the plane. I guess I do if I watch a certain type of movie. The last movie I watched when I was going to L.A. a couple of weeks ago was the Bridges of Madison County. Who am I? Who do I think I am? That's obviously like a romantic, sad movie. Sometimes I’ll just go hard comedy, but I don’t cry just because I'm on a plane."
"That’s so funny, I was just talking to someone else who said they get really emotional on the plane. I guess I do if I watch a certain type of movie. The last movie I watched when I was going to L.A. a couple of weeks ago was the Bridges of Madison County. Who am I? Who do I think I am? That's obviously like a romantic, sad movie. Sometimes I’ll just go hard comedy, but I don’t cry just because I'm on a plane."
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Advertisement