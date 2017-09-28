These Hot Chocolate Mixes Are Flavored Like Your Favorite Cookies

Land O’Lakes is helping us step up our hot cocoa game just in time for the weather change. According to a post on the candyhunting Instagram account, the dairy company will soon release cookie-flavored hot cocoa mixes, so we can have our cookies and drink them too.
Based on the photo posted by candyhunting, a single box of these new mixes comes with 12 packs in a variety of flavors inspired by our different kinds of cookies. The flavors include snickerdoodle, gingerbread, oatmeal, and sugar.
In the caption accompanying the photo, the Instagram user simply writes, "Now that we are back to cooler weather, it’s the perfect time for hot chocolate. Land O’ Lakes is releasing new cookie flavored hot chocolates!" Although candyhunting doesn’t provide any details about when we can expect to see the hot chocolate mixes on store shelves, our best guess it that they will probably be released around the holidays because the box features a big bow, making it look like a Christmas present you might find nestled under your tree.
Looking through the comments under the Land O'Lakes cocoa mix photo, it seems a lot of folks have a favorite cookie their looking forward to tasting in hot chocolate form. Of course, there are also a few commenters who are ready to try out every single one. One user wrote, "Yes! All me, baby! All my flavors." We're with this person. We don't discriminate when it comes to cookies or hot cocoa.
This is the second time in just one week that we've seen an announcement that dessert-inspired hot chocolate flavors are coming our way. Recently, we also discovered, thanks The Impulsive Buy, that Oreo-flavored hot chocolate is a thing that exists. A rep for Oreo told us that these new hot chocolate mixes are out now at Walmart locations nationwide. That means, we'll have one kind of cookie-flavored hot cocoa to hold us over until Land O'Lakes' variety packs are officially available.
