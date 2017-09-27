Not only was Jared Kushner one of the Trump administration members registered to vote in two states, but he is also apparently registered in New York as a female voter. No, this is not an Onion story.
The information was first reported by Wired, which examined the voter registration records held by the New York State Board of Elections. (These records are public.) The outlet found that the gender option appearing below the name of President Trump's son-in-law and adviser is "female." It's unclear why, since Kushner didn't respond to Wired's request for comment.
This would not be the first time that Kushner may have botched a form including important information. His own security clearance documents as a top official in the Trump administration have been amended on at least three separate occasions.
When he first submitted the forms in January, he didn't disclose that he had met with certain foreign officials during the administration's transition, including Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The oversight, which Kushner alleges was his team's mistake, is one of the reasons he is considered a "person of interest" by Special Counsel Robert Mueller III in the investigation into Russia's intervention in the 2016 presidential election.
The fact that there seems to be a mistake in his voter registration forms is even more problematic when you consider that the Trump administration has vowed to crack down on the alleged rampant voter fraud happening across the country. (Even though President Trump insists this is the case, there's absolutely no evidence supporting his claims.) So far, the claims of "fraud" have relied mostly on a few dead people still being registered to vote; those who like Kushner, Steve Bannon, and Tiffany Trump forgot they were registered in two separate states; and simple clerical errors.
But the Trump administration's effort to combat the alleged spread of voter fraud could lead to more voter-suppression efforts, like in Wisconsin, where a recent survey found that voter ID laws barred thousands from being able to vote in 2016. At the end of the day, these suppression efforts disproportionately impact people of color and other groups that tend to lean Democratic.
