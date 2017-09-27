This Couple Took Their Wedding Photos 60 Years After Getting Married

Seu and Dona Rosa Russo were married in 1957, in a relative's yard, with an aunt baking the cake and a godmother sewing the bride's dress. Unfortunately, their modest wedding was never captured on camera. Sixty years later, they have nine children, 16 grandkids, and four great-grandkids — and no photos of their wedding.
We're so glad they remedied this, because these photos made our day. Along with a group of other creatives, photographers Vivian and Dávid Balatonfüredi from São Paulo Fotografia helped the longtime couple plan what they called a "mini-wedding," as first spotted by People. The resulting photo shoot was sweet and full of emotion, not to mention stunningly gorgeous. And we're crying, because how can you not?
You can see some of the photos below, but we highly recommend that you check out the entire photo shoot — complete with thoughtful rustic details and a vintage car — on São Paulo Fotografia's website.
The bride beamed in a lace dress by RCampos Atelier, holding flowers in autumn colors by Gra Barriviera. Seu Russo's suit was by Villa Roma.
São Paulo Fotografia also made a video of the mini-wedding, which you can watch right here.
