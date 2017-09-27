This Halloween, Disneyland is serving up a new take on macaroni and cheese that will make the goth foodies break into a rare smile. Allow us to explain: As fan account Disney Califoodie Adventure recently shared on Instagram, the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land is now serving up a seasonal version of its popular mac and cheese cones called Slow Burnin' Mac & Cheese Cones.
The dish starts with what the Disney Parks Blog calls a "Black Cauldron Cone." Really just bread, it nevertheless looks creepy because it has been dyed jet black. We usually only expect to see bright colors and sparkles in Disneyland, so this is a pleasant food surprise that's perfect for Halloween.
Just like with the classic mac and cheese cones, it also provides an easy way to eat the Slow Burnin' Mac & Cheese as you roam the park. You can't very well be expected to lug around a bowl of hearty macaroni and cheese while you're walking around Cars Land, searching for your favorite Disney characters.
As for the Slow Burnin' Mac & Cheese itself, the Disney Parks blog explains that it's made with a "spicy red pepper cheese sauce," so this mac has a bite to it. Giving the dish just one more Instagram-worthy touch are the crushed chile-cheese puffs that get sprinkled on top.
According to Disney Califoodie Adventure's post, the new Slow Burnin' Mac & Cheese in those Halloween-y cones are available at the Cozy Cone Motel now through the end of October. The Disney fan also reassures anyone who can't handle too much spice that despite its name, the macaroni and cheese is actually pretty mild. So, why not give the cone a spin around Disneyland if you happen to be visiting soon? (After you pick up a limited-edition Starbucks mug, of course.)
