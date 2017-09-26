The It Sequel Finally Has A Release Date

Everyone's favorite sewer-dwelling clown will return to the big screen on Sept. 6, 2019.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema broke the news on Monday following the horror flick's massive success this fall.
The film, based on Stephen King's novel by the same name, has dominated the box office both in the United States and abroad, shattering records and raising over $700 million worldwide in the weeks since its release earlier this month.
So far, screenwriter Gary Dauberman has been confirmed to write the second chapter's screenplay. Though a formal announcement has yet to have been made, THR suspects that director Andy Muschietti, along with producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, Dan Lin, and David Katzenberg will also join the project.
Advertisement
In the first adaptation, fans watch as the 1989 Loser's Club encounters, and later fights to overcome, Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who makes an appearance in town every 27 years. To follow the book's lead, the sequel will hone in on the now-adult Loser's Club fending off the wicked beast when it returns in the present, while flashing back to the past.
"I always insisted that if there is a second part, there would be a dialogue between the two timelines," Muschietti told Collider, "that it would be approached like the adult life of the losers, [but] there would be flashbacks that sort of illuminate events that are not told in the first one."
As for casting, neither Muschietti or the New Line team have announced who they have in mind to play the children as adults; however, the kids from the most recent film had a few opinions of their own. During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Finn Wolfhard (Richie) said he'd want Bill Hader to play him, while Chosen Jacobs (Mike) selected Chadwick Boseman. As for Beverly? Well, Sophia Lillis has her hopes set on Jessica Chastain.
Fingers crossed Bill Skarsgård will get to make another appearance.
Advertisement