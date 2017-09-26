Sarah Jessica Parker Wants To Give You An SATC-Inspired Tour Of New York City

If, at this moment in history, you're tempted to relive the early aughts, you're not alone. And if you want to reminisce about the heyday of Sex and the City by going on a tour led by Sarah Jessica Parker...well, you could.
SJP is partnering with Airbnb to give a small group a trip to the New York City Ballet and "an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience." The two-hour tour, held on October 6, costs $400, and, as of press time, there's still room available.
Participants will enjoy "a special evening at the exquisite and incomparable New York City Ballet," according to Airbnb. "You’ll have some of the best seats in the house, plus some VIP surprises." Beforehand, you'll head to Bloomingdale's, where you'll be gifted a pair of shoes from Parker's SJP Collection. And, you'll stop for frozen yogurt before the ballet.
Parker told The Associated Press that she picked Bloomingdale's because it's "an iconic destination" and the ballet because it's "one of the great cultural experiences anybody can have." As a bonus, she just might throw out some SATC trivia. "There's so much of the city that I recall from the many years of shooting on the streets," Parker told the AP.
The tour is part of Airbnb's local "experiences" program, which is available in 40 cities worldwide. Its New York tours include "secrets of the subway," "NYC's tattoo history," and "Harlem's cultural influence on fashion." Airbnb is offering several celebrity-led experiences in NYC that will benefit charities — the money from Parker's tour will go to the New York City Ballet, of which she is a board member.
