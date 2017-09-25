The first season of the Emmy-winning Handmaid's Tale is still giving us chills. We can't shake that image of Offred being led out of the Commander's home out of our heads, and we certainly are going to be wondering about her fate until season 2 graces our screens.
In the meanwhile, the next season has begun filming. And series star Elisabeth Moss just received a very lovely gift to commemorate the kickoff of season 2. It's a gorgeous sugar cookie with royal icing that looks way too precious to eat. The cookie is shaped like the music box that we were first introduced to in the episode "Jezebels," in which Offred accompanies the Commander to a state-run brothel. Moss' cookie is covered in icing and fondant, and even comes with a tiny painted keyhole.
The music box itself was a gift from Serena Joy — it plays the theme from "Swan Lake," a fitting song, considering the ballet is about a woman who is cursed to live an alien existence. At the end of the ballet, the woman and her lover both die in order to save those around her. Could this be foreshadowing the eventual fate of Offred and her husband Luke? We sure hope not — in our wildest dreams, we'd see them reunited with their child.
Still, we hope that season 2 provides all of the suspense and drama we love about the dystopian futurist show. We're looking forward to that "totally unexpected" first scene that Moss was talking about recently. At least we'll be able to discover what happens to Offred after she enters the black van — the book famously stops after this scene.
Correction: An earlier version of this post referred to the music box as a cake. It is a sugar cookie with royal icing.
