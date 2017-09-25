On Friday, Netflix dropped the third season of Fuller House in tandem with the original show's 30th anniversary, and the cast members couldn't be more excited. The latest Instagram post from John Stamos, especially, goes to show that there's nothing more important than family — even if the whole family can't be a part of the fun.
The Olsen twins, who both played Michelle Tanner on Full House, pretty notoriously haven't appeared in the Netflix spinoff. In fact, creator Jeff Franklin says they've reached out so many times that they just won't bother anymore.
"The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them," he told TVLine. "They just don’t seem interested in coming."
Despite this, Stamos still gave them a shout out in a recent Instagram post celebrating the season 3 release.
"#NetflixandHug" he captioned the vintage video, which shows some behind the scenes antics with the twins in 1989. "Who's watching? #FullerHouse."
While the show's relationship with the Olsen's may have faded, the rest of the cast is still going strong. In fact, they recently got together to dish about the show to BuzzFeed, and Stamos revealed that he and Lori Loughlin, who plays Becky on the series, once took their romance off screen.
"We went on a date!" he says in a video. "We went to Disneyland. Now, she says it wasn't a date or something, but I say when you make out on the Matterhorn it's a date, right?"
"I say, 'Why do you tell people that we made out on the Matterhorn?'" Loughlin adds. "And he goes, 'Because it sounds funny!' I think the real truth is we're too old to remember."
Even though not everyone is still around for the revival, it's good to know that the love they share will never go away. Season 3 of Fuller House is streaming now!
