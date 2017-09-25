Does This Old Children's Book Have An NSFW Scene?

Finding NSFW references or inappropriate jokes in your old childhood favorite TV shows and books has become something of an internet pastime in recent years.
And if you were an avid reader of the Biff, Chip and Kipper books, Twitter user Ed Brody (@ChiefBrody1984) may have found something that could change your world.
On Sunday, Brody tweeted two photos from one of the books, which at first glance depicts a woman at a pond in the park. Upon closer look, however, you may spot something else going on in the background.
"Somewhat dubious scenes spotted in the background of a friend's 4yo's school book," he tweeted.
As you can see from Brody's photos, three men can be seen by the bushes in the background of the first page, and in the second page that Brody tweeted, the men have vanished (presumably behind the bushes) and an elderly woman can be seen looking quite shocked at whatever is going on behind the bush. (So shocked, in fact, that her hat and glasses have flown off of her head.)
The implication, it seems, is pretty NSFW.
Since Brody tweeted the photos, they have gone viral, with over 4,000 retweets and 9,000 likes at the time of writing.
Before we get too carried away, however, Oxford University Press, the book's publisher, responded on their official Twitter account to deny that anything inappropriate was happening in the book's pages.
"Interesting spot but some of the pages are missing from this title!" they tweeted. "We can reassure you nothing untoward is going on behind that bush."
We'll leave it up to you to decide whether or not that's a convincing enough argument, but as other Twitter users pointed out, this isn't the only instance in which one of the books seemed to have a hidden message.
